The losses of the Russian occupation forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached one million people. Of these, more than 628 thousand have occurred in the last year and a half alone.

The AFU neutralized over 1 million Russian occupiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published the figures for the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine by year:

In 2022, the occupiers lost 106,720 people (an average of 340 people per day).

In 2023, enemy losses amounted to 253,290 people (an average of 693 people per day).

For 2024 — 430,790 people (an average of 1,177 people per day).

In 2025, as of June 4, enemy losses had already exceeded 200,000 people. On average, the enemy lost 1,286 people per day this year.

For the first time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published statistics on enemy losses on March 1, 2022. At that time, 5,710 destroyed occupiers and 200 prisoners were announced. The calculation was complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.

On March 2, the total losses of Russian troops increased to 5,840 people — 130 soldiers were confirmed killed in a day.

And already on March 3, after clarifying the data, the enemy's losses amounted to 9,000 people.

Among the most productive days for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, it is worth noting:

November 28, 2024 — the occupiers' losses per day amounted to 2,030 people (General Staff statistics from November 29);

December 19, 2024 — 2,200 occupiers (General Staff statistics from December 20);

December 29, 2024 — 2,010 occupiers were neutralized (General Staff statistics from December 30).

The General Staff also published a video comparing Russia's (Muscovy's) losses in wars throughout history.

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to June 12, 2025 are approximately: