The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published the current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine. Thus, in the 24 hours of June 8, the occupiers lost 970 soldiers, 42 artillery systems, and 4 tanks.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported destroying almost a thousand occupiers and 42 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours, showcasing the significant impact of the conflict.
- From 02/24/22 to 06/09/25, the Russian Federation has faced substantial losses in terms of military personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles, and other critical resources in the war against Ukraine.
- As of June 9, 2025, the Russian army has witnessed over 997,000 losses in military personnel, accentuating the intensity of the ongoing conflict.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/09/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 997120 (+970) people,
tanks — 10915 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles — 22,759 (+11) units,
artillery systems — 28934 (+42) units,
MLRS — 1411 (+1) units,
air defense systems — 1183 (+0) units,
aircraft — 414 (+0) units,
helicopters — 337 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 39818 (+167),
cruise missiles — 3315 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 51348 (+123) units,
special equipment — 3911 (+0)
