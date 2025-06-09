The AFU destroyed almost a thousand occupiers and 42 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU destroyed almost a thousand occupiers and 42 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published the current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine. Thus, in the 24 hours of June 8, the occupiers lost 970 soldiers, 42 artillery systems, and 4 tanks.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported destroying almost a thousand occupiers and 42 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours, showcasing the significant impact of the conflict.
  • From 02/24/22 to 06/09/25, the Russian Federation has faced substantial losses in terms of military personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles, and other critical resources in the war against Ukraine.
  • As of June 9, 2025, the Russian army has witnessed over 997,000 losses in military personnel, accentuating the intensity of the ongoing conflict.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/09/25 were approximately:

Russian Federation losses as of 06/09/2025

  • personnel — about 997120 (+970) people,

  • tanks — 10915 (+4) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,759 (+11) units,

  • artillery systems — 28934 (+42) units,

  • MLRS — 1411 (+1) units,

  • air defense systems — 1183 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 414 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 337 (+0) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 39818 (+167),

  • cruise missiles — 3315 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 51348 (+123) units,

  • special equipment — 3911 (+0)

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU has published the current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The situation at the front — almost 100 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?