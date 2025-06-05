The situation at the front — almost 100 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 06/05/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the Vovchansk area, and the battle is currently ongoing.

The defense forces successfully stopped two enemy attempts to advance in the Kupyansk direction, in the areas of the settlements of Zapadne and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and towards Hryhorivka. Fighting is currently ongoing in three locations.

In the Siversky direction, three combat clashes have taken place near Verkhnekamyanske since the beginning of the day. The defense forces successfully stopped two attempts by the occupiers to advance, and another battle was not completed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat clashes took place today in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Kurdyumivka. One assault by the invaders was successfully stopped by the Defense Forces, and another is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka and in the direction of the settlements of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, making 13 attempts to improve their position. Two combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 42 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 38 enemy attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, units of the invaders attacked the positions of our troops 13 times near the settlements of Bahatyr, Konstantinopol, Rivnopol, Novosilka, Zelene Pole and towards Oleksiivka. One attack is still ongoing.