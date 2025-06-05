The General Staff of the AFU has published the current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
The General Staff of the AFU has published the current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses
Over the past 24 hours, from June 4 to 5, the Russian army lost 930 soldiers on the front in Ukraine.

  • Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 930 soldiers on the front lines in Ukraine, as reported by the General Staff of the AFU.
  • The total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 02/24/22 to 06/05/25 include significant numbers of personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, and more.
  • The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to result in substantial losses for the Russian military, with updated figures provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/05/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 992,750 (+930) people;

  • tanks — 10887 (+3) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,680 (+2) units,

  • artillery systems — 28750 (+39) units,

  • MLRS — 1406 (+4) units,

  • air defense assets — 1177 (+1) units,

  • aircraft — 413 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 336 (+0) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 39019 (+95),

  • cruise missiles — 3271 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 50812 (+82) units,

  • special equipment — 3907 (+0)

