The General Staff of the AFU reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers — infographics

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of June 10, 2025
Читати українською

The Russian army continues to suffer colossal losses on the front and beyond thanks to the work of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Thus, on June 9, the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully eliminated 960 Russian invaders, 2 aircraft, and 48 artillery systems of the invaders.

Points of attention

  • On June 9 alone, the Russian army launched massive missile strikes and airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, demonstrating their relentless aggression in the conflict.
  • The use of kamikaze drones and multiple launch rocket systems by the Russian army highlights the intensity and sophisticated tactics employed in the ongoing conflict.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 10, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 06/10/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 998,080 (+960) people,

  • tanks — 10,919 (+4) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,768 (+9) units,

  • artillery systems — 28,982 (+48) units,

  • MLRS — 1,412 (+1) units,

  • aircraft — 416 (+2) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 40,057 (+239) units,

  • cruise missiles — 3,330 (+15) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 51,455 (+107) units,

  • special equipment — 3,912 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

On June 9, the enemy launched a massive missile strike with 22 missiles and 65 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including dropping 100 guided bombs.

Moreover, the Russian army carried out 6,153 attacks, 133 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,391 kamikaze drones for attacks.

