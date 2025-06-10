Zelensky shamed the world and showed the consequences of Russia's new massive attack
Zelensky shamed the world and showed the consequences of Russia's new massive attack

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
On the morning of June 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky once again called on allies not to ignore the intensification of Russian terror against Ukraine. The Russian army continues to kill civilians in different parts of the country, using drones, missiles, and bombs.

  • The international community must unite in solidarity to stop Russian terror and hold the aggressors accountable for their actions.
  • President Zelensky's call for concrete actions and support from powerful nations signifies a plea for justice and protection against further atrocities.

Russian rocket and missile strikes are louder than the efforts of the United States and others in the world to force Russia to peace. Every night, instead of a ceasefire, there have been massive strikes with "shaheeds", cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

The Head of State draws the world's attention to the fact that one of the largest attacks on Kyiv took place on June 10.

In addition, Odesa, the Dnipro region, and Chernihiv region once again came under enemy attack.

For the air attack, the Russian army used 315 drones, of which more than 250 were "Shaheeds", and 7 missiles, including 2 North Korean-made ballistic missiles.

Ordinary houses, city infrastructure were damaged, even a maternity hospital in Odessa became a Russian target. 13 people were injured. Unfortunately, there are fatalities. My condolences to the relatives. It is important that the response to this and other similar Russian attacks is not silence from the world, but concrete actions. Actions by America, which has the power to force Russia to peace.

In addition, the actions of Europe, which has no alternative to being strong, are also very important.

The international community has the strength and will to stop Russian terror.

