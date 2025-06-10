Zelensky shamed the world and showed the consequences of Russia's new massive attack

On the morning of June 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky once again called on allies not to ignore the intensification of Russian terror against Ukraine. The Russian army continues to kill civilians in different parts of the country, using drones, missiles, and bombs.
Points of attention
- The international community must unite in solidarity to stop Russian terror and hold the aggressors accountable for their actions.
- President Zelensky's call for concrete actions and support from powerful nations signifies a plea for justice and protection against further atrocities.
Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new attack
The Head of State draws the world's attention to the fact that one of the largest attacks on Kyiv took place on June 10.
In addition, Odesa, the Dnipro region, and Chernihiv region once again came under enemy attack.
For the air attack, the Russian army used 315 drones, of which more than 250 were "Shaheeds", and 7 missiles, including 2 North Korean-made ballistic missiles.
In addition, the actions of Europe, which has no alternative to being strong, are also very important.
The international community has the strength and will to stop Russian terror.
