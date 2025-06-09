The situation at the front — almost 90 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 09.06.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Diliivka, Yablunivka, and Toretsk, two battles are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Bila Hora and Kurdyumivka, and another clash is ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked four times near Lypove and in the direction of Olhivka. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the invaders have taken place since the beginning of the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assault actions near Golubivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka, and Kolisnykivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three attacks by the aggressor in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and Hlyboki.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 21 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 19 attacks, two clashes are still ongoing.

Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Vesele, in the direction of Shevchenko and Zaporizhzhia. One clash continues to this day. The settlements of Zaporizhzhia and Novopil were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Hulyaipol direction, one clash with the enemy has been repelled since the beginning of the day near the settlement of Malynivka, two more clashes are still ongoing. The settlements of Hulyaipol and Olhivske were hit by airstrikes with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of Novoandriivka, Stepovoye, Nesteryanka and towards Pavlivka. One clash is still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes on Novoandriivka and Kamyanske.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made two futile attempts to advance. The settlement of Lviv was subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.