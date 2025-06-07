There were 155 battles between the AFU and the Russian army within a day

Operational information as of 22:00 on 06/07/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders carried out three missile and 65 air strikes, using four missiles and 112 KABs. In addition, the enemy used 1,273 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,407 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Kharkiv direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Vovchansk. The enemy launched an airstrike with KABs on the city of Kharkiv.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attempted an assault in the Stepovaya Novoselivka area, but was unsuccessful.

In the Lymansky direction, 18 attacks were recorded during the day in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Bilogorivka. So far, one clash has been ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, ten combat clashes occurred in the area of Chasovy Yar, Markovy, and in the direction of Bila Hora and Predtechyny. One enemy attack is still ongoing.