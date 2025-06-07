There were 155 battles between the AFU and the Russian army within a day

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting effective fire damage and exhausting them along the entire front line. Since the beginning of this day, 155 combat clashes have occurred.
Current situation on the front on June 7
Operational information as of 22:00 on 06/07/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian invaders carried out three missile and 65 air strikes, using four missiles and 112 KABs. In addition, the enemy used 1,273 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,407 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
In the Kharkiv direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Vovchansk. The enemy launched an airstrike with KABs on the city of Kharkiv.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attempted an assault in the Stepovaya Novoselivka area, but was unsuccessful.
In the Lymansky direction, 18 attacks were recorded during the day in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Bilogorivka. So far, one clash has been ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, ten combat clashes occurred in the area of Chasovy Yar, Markovy, and in the direction of Bila Hora and Predtechyny. One enemy attack is still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled 10 attacks by the aggressor troops near Toretsk and towards Diliivka and Yablunivka, and another battle is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the invaders tried to break through the defense 55 times in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Myrne, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka, Novoukrainka, and Andriivka. The defense forces repelled 51 attacks, and four more combat clashes are ongoing.
In this direction alone, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 317 occupiers, 179 of them irreversibly.
Destroyed:
tank,
two armored combat vehicles,
11 cars,
37 motorcycles,
21 UAVs,
satellite terminal and generator.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian units are holding back attacks by occupation forces near the settlements of Bahatyr, Vesele, Burlatske, and Vilne Pole. Today, 19 clashes took place in this direction, five of which are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the defense forces successfully stopped one enemy advance attempt near Malynivka. The fighting has not subsided to this day.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped the advance of enemy troops towards Novoandreyevka.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made two futile attempts to attack.
In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 28 attacks, and one combat clash is still ongoing.
