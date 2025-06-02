The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 1,100 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 1,100 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses of the Russia
As of June 2, 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed almost 990,000 Russian military personnel, thousands of pieces of equipment, hundreds of drones and missiles.

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have effectively countered Russian aggression in the east of the country by eliminating over 1,100 Russian occupiers within 24 hours.
  • Current combat losses of the Russian Federation include personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, drones, missiles, and more.
  • Since the full-scale invasion started on February 24, 2022, Russian troops have suffered significant losses in terms of personnel and various military equipment.

Current losses of the Russia in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian Federation losses

Thus, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion (February 24, 2022) are approximately:

  • personnel — about 989,700 (+1140) people,

  • tanks — 10,874 (+2) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,663 (+7) units,

  • artillery systems — 28,575 (+48) units,

  • multiple launch rocket systems — 1,401 (0),

  • air defense systems — 1,175 (+2) units,

  • airplanes — 372 (0),

  • helicopters — 336 (0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 38,622 (+256),

  • cruise missiles — 3,271 (+3),

  • ships / boats — 28 (0),

  • submarines — 1 (0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 50,462 (+137) units,

  • special equipment — 3,905 (+2) units.

