As of June 2, 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed almost 990,000 Russian military personnel, thousands of pieces of equipment, hundreds of drones and missiles.

Current losses of the Russia in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian Federation losses

Thus, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion (February 24, 2022) are approximately: