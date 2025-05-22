The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Over the past 24 hours, from May 21 to 22, the Russian army lost 870 soldiers and 32 artillery systems at the front.

  • Significant losses were reported in the Russian army's campaign against Ukraine within a 24-hour period.
  • The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to May 22, 2025, include casualties in personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more.
  • A detailed breakdown shows the extent of losses suffered by the Russian army in various types of military equipment.

Russia lost 870 soldiers in a day in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 22, 2025 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 977,650 (+870) people were eliminated;

  • tanks — 10,839 (+4) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,574 (+5) units;

  • artillery systems — 28,122 (+32) units;

  • MLRS — 1388 units;

  • air defense systems — 1167 units;

  • aircraft — 372 units;

  • helicopters — 336 units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 36,797 (+105) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,197 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 49,268 (+99) units;

  • special equipment — 3895 units.

