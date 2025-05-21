The situation at the front — more than 60 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/21/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked eight times in the areas of Diliivka, Druzhba, and Toretsk. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of Chasovy Yar and towards Predtechyny.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the Belogorivka area.

In the Lymansky direction, nine clashes occurred near the settlements of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna in the direction of Novosergiivka, Olhivka, Novy Mir and in the Serebryansky forest. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the Kindrashivka area.

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the aggressor in the Vovchansk area and towards Malaya Shapkivka.

High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction. Clashes of varying intensity have broken out twenty-seven times today. Five battles are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the aggressor tried to advance 10 times in the areas of the settlements of Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Rivnopil, Novopil, and Zelene Pole. One clash is still ongoing.

The occupiers have tried to advance three times towards the positions of Ukrainian units in the Chervonye area in the Hulyaipol direction, and one clash is still ongoing. Hulyaipol and Vysoke were hit by unguided air missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, enemy aircraft carried out an airstrike with the NAR on Novoandriyevka.