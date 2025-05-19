The AFU eliminated over a thousand Russian occupiers within a day
The AFU eliminated over a thousand Russian occupiers within a day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Over the past 24 hours, from May 18 to 19, the army of the Russian invaders lost 1,040 soldiers and 123 units of military equipment at the front.

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine achieved a major victory by eliminating over a thousand Russian soldiers and 123 units of military equipment in a single day.
  • The total combat losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine from February 2022 to May 2025 are staggering, with nearly one million personnel and tens of thousands of tanks and armored vehicles lost.
  • According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the recent losses of the Russian army include thousands of personnel and various military equipment such as tanks, artillery systems, aircraft, and more.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 15, 2025, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, were approximately:

Losses of the Russian army

  • personnel — about 974,770 (+1,040) people were eliminated;

  • tanks — 10,833 (+1) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,562 (+5) units;

  • artillery systems — 28,009 (+29) units;

  • MLRS — 1387 (+0) units;

  • air defense systems — 1167 (+0) units;

  • aircraft — 372 (+0) units;

  • helicopters — 336 (+0) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 36,503 (+118) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3197 (+0) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units;

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 48,988 (+88) units;

  • special equipment — 3892 (+0) units.

