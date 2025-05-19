The AFU eliminated over a thousand Russian occupiers within a day

Over the past 24 hours, from May 18 to 19, the army of the Russian invaders lost 1,040 soldiers and 123 units of military equipment at the front.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 15, 2025, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, were approximately:

