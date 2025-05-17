Watch: the AFU destroyed a Russian Buk-M1 air defense system worth $10 million
The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit a Russian Buk-M1 air defense system during an operation at the front. The system was completely destroyed.

Ukrainian fighters destroyed a Russian air defense system

Ukrainian scouts of the "Black Forest" brigade discovered a modern "Buk-M1" anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian military and promptly adjusted the strike on it.

As a result, the installation, worth about $10 million, was completely destroyed.

The Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system is a Soviet (and later Russian) mobile medium-range air defense system designed to engage air targets such as fighters, bombers, helicopters, as well as cruise missiles and drones.

The complex includes a detection and guidance radar, as well as launchers with missiles capable of destroying targets at a distance of up to 25 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 22 kilometers. The Buk-M1 is mobile and can quickly change positions, which makes it difficult to defeat.

The destruction of the Buk-M1 significantly weakens the enemy's ability to control airspace and protect its troops from air strikes.

