Operators of the 412th NEMESIS Regiment detected and struck the Buk-M3 SAM launcher, disabling its further use.

Unmanned systems forces hit Buk-M3 air defense system

It is noted that the strike was carried out on the air defense complex of the Russian occupiers in one of the key directions.

Operators of the 412th NEMESIS Regiment detected and delivered a precise strike on the Buk-M3 SAM launcher, one of the key elements of the enemy's air defense. This complex is capable of destroying air targets at altitudes of up to 25 km and tracking them at a distance of up to 70 km. The cost of the complete complex is about $45 million.

It is noted that after a precise strike, the complex suffered critical damage, which made its further use impossible.

The video says that this medium-range complex is designed to destroy aerial targets, including airplanes, helicopters, UAVs, and cruise missiles. Share

SBS destroy enemy targets

For the operators of the 412th "NEMESIS" regiment, this is not the first time such an enemy complex has been destroyed.

On December 30, 2024, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that a Russian 9A310M1-2 firing installation of the BUK-M1-2 anti-aircraft missile system had been destroyed. Share

It was noted that these losses were suffered by the Russian occupation forces in the Zaporizhia direction and that this is another "hole" in the Russian air defense, which significantly weakens their ability to resist our air strikes.