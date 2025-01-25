Operators of the 412th NEMESIS Regiment detected and struck the Buk-M3 SAM launcher, disabling its further use.
- Operators of the 412th NEMESIS Regiment successfully struck the Buk-M3 air defense system, rendering it inoperable and impacting the Russian army's defensive strength.
- Unmanned systems have proven effective in destroying anti-aircraft systems and significantly weakening the enemy's ability to resist air strikes.
- The destruction of the Buk-M3 air defense system hampers the Russian occupiers' defense capabilities, particularly in key directions where aerial targets are at risk.
- The Buk-M3 SAM launcher, a key element of the enemy's air defense, was precisely targeted and disabled, showcasing the strategic importance of unmanned systems in military operations.
- The continuous success of the Unmanned Systems Forces in targeting and destroying enemy air defense systems highlights the evolving tactics and capabilities of modern warfare.
Unmanned systems forces hit Buk-M3 air defense system
It is noted that the strike was carried out on the air defense complex of the Russian occupiers in one of the key directions.
Operators of the 412th NEMESIS Regiment detected and delivered a precise strike on the Buk-M3 SAM launcher, one of the key elements of the enemy's air defense. This complex is capable of destroying air targets at altitudes of up to 25 km and tracking them at a distance of up to 70 km. The cost of the complete complex is about $45 million.
It is noted that after a precise strike, the complex suffered critical damage, which made its further use impossible.
SBS destroy enemy targets
For the operators of the 412th "NEMESIS" regiment, this is not the first time such an enemy complex has been destroyed.
It was noted that these losses were suffered by the Russian occupation forces in the Zaporizhia direction and that this is another "hole" in the Russian air defense, which significantly weakens their ability to resist our air strikes.
