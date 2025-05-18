The General Staff of the AFU revealed new losses of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 1,130 Russian invaders. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have neutralized a tank, 4 armored combat vehicles, 38 artillery systems, and one multiple launch rocket system.

Russian losses as of May 18, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/18/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 973,730 (+1,130) people;

tanks — 10,832 (+1) units;

armored combat vehicles — 22,557 (+4) units;

artillery systems — 27,980 (+38) units;

MLRS — 1,387 (+1) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 363 85 (+107) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 48,900 (+91) units;

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 17, Ukrainian soldiers' aviation, missile forces, and artillery successfully attacked four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and four enemy artillery systems.

Also, over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have carried out 75 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, dropping 106 guided bombs.