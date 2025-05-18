Russian attack on Kyiv region — there are dead and injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian attack on Kyiv region — there are dead and injured

Details of the new Russian attack on the Kyiv region
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of May 18, the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region came under attack by Russian invaders. According to the latest data, a woman was killed and three people were injured, including a child.

Points of attention

  • Russia launched a significant number of drones, 273 in total, over Ukraine during May 17-18, with most being neutralized by Ukrainian air defense forces.
  • The situation in the Kyiv region remains tense with ongoing attacks and efforts to mitigate the impact of Russian aggression on civilians and infrastructure.

Details of the new Russian attack on the Kyiv region

The head of the Kyiv OVA, Mykola Kalashnyk, spoke about the situation in the region.

Unfortunately, as a result of an enemy attack in the Obukhiv district, a woman died from injuries sustained, he said.

In addition, it is indicated that the Russian occupiers wounded a 61-year-old man, a 59-year-old woman, and a 4-year-old child. They were urgently hospitalized.

All necessary medical assistance is being provided. The condition of the injured is moderate,” Kalashnik emphasizes.

The head of the Kyiv OVA also officially confirmed that the airstrike resulted in the destruction of a private residential building, and windows in a neighboring multi-story building were also broken.

Moreover, it is indicated that a fire broke out on the territory of a feed mill in the Fastiv district.

It is worth noting that during May 17-18, Russia launched a record number of drones into Ukraine — 273.

Air defense forces were able to neutralize most of them.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany will keep the provision of weapons to Ukraine secret — what will happen to Taurus?
Germany will partially change its policy towards Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Volker predicted Putin's further actions in the war against Ukraine
Volker doesn't believe Putin can stop
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia launched a record number of drones over Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 18 - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?