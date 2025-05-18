Russian attack on Kyiv region — there are dead and injured

On the night of May 18, the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region came under attack by Russian invaders. According to the latest data, a woman was killed and three people were injured, including a child.
Points of attention
- Russia launched a significant number of drones, 273 in total, over Ukraine during May 17-18, with most being neutralized by Ukrainian air defense forces.
- The situation in the Kyiv region remains tense with ongoing attacks and efforts to mitigate the impact of Russian aggression on civilians and infrastructure.
Details of the new Russian attack on the Kyiv region
The head of the Kyiv OVA, Mykola Kalashnyk, spoke about the situation in the region.
In addition, it is indicated that the Russian occupiers wounded a 61-year-old man, a 59-year-old woman, and a 4-year-old child. They were urgently hospitalized.
The head of the Kyiv OVA also officially confirmed that the airstrike resulted in the destruction of a private residential building, and windows in a neighboring multi-story building were also broken.
Moreover, it is indicated that a fire broke out on the territory of a feed mill in the Fastiv district.
It is worth noting that during May 17-18, Russia launched a record number of drones into Ukraine — 273.
Air defense forces were able to neutralize most of them.
More on the topic
