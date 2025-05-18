Russian attack on Kyiv region — there are dead and injured

On the night of May 18, the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region came under attack by Russian invaders. According to the latest data, a woman was killed and three people were injured, including a child.

Details of the new Russian attack on the Kyiv region

The head of the Kyiv OVA, Mykola Kalashnyk, spoke about the situation in the region.

Unfortunately, as a result of an enemy attack in the Obukhiv district, a woman died from injuries sustained, he said. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the Russian occupiers wounded a 61-year-old man, a 59-year-old woman, and a 4-year-old child. They were urgently hospitalized.

All necessary medical assistance is being provided. The condition of the injured is moderate,” Kalashnik emphasizes. Share

The head of the Kyiv OVA also officially confirmed that the airstrike resulted in the destruction of a private residential building, and windows in a neighboring multi-story building were also broken.

Moreover, it is indicated that a fire broke out on the territory of a feed mill in the Fastiv district.

It is worth noting that during May 17-18, Russia launched a record number of drones into Ukraine — 273.