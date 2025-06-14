The situation at the front — almost 100 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/14/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards the positions of our defenders in the Kamyanka area and towards the settlements of Lyptsy and Krasne Pershe. Two attacks have been repelled, one clash is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Golubivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled five attacks in the areas of Yampolivka, Serebryansky Forest, and in the direction of the settlements of Olhivka, Novyi Mir, Torske, and Shandryholove. Five more attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack. The occupier units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka.

At this time, five enemy assaults took place in the Kramatorsk direction . The enemy attacked in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora.