The situation at the front — almost 100 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

To date, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 98 times. It is most active in the Lymansky, Pokrovsky, Novopavlovsk, and Kursk directions.
Current situation on the front on June 14
Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/14/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards the positions of our defenders in the Kamyanka area and towards the settlements of Lyptsy and Krasne Pershe. Two attacks have been repelled, one clash is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Golubivka.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled five attacks in the areas of Yampolivka, Serebryansky Forest, and in the direction of the settlements of Olhivka, Novyi Mir, Torske, and Shandryholove. Five more attacks are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack. The occupier units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka.
At this time, five enemy assaults took place in the Kramatorsk direction . The enemy attacked in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out eight assault operations on the positions of our defenders in the area of Diliivka, Toretsk and in the directions of Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka. Ukrainian units repelled five attacks, three clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already launched 35 attacks on the positions of our defenders. Restraining the enemy onslaught, the Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 27 attacks. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Krynycha.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the invaders launched 14 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Rozlyv, Bahatyr, Novosilka and in the direction of Shevchenko, Vilne Pole. Our soldiers have already repelled 11 attacks. The fighting does not cease.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Hulyaipol and Poltavka.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes in the Kamyanske area.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack that was trying to advance in the area of the Antoniv Bridge.
In the Kursk direction, our defenders repelled 18 attacks by the invaders, two clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping nine guided bombs, and carried out 143 artillery attacks, including one from multiple rocket launcher systems.
