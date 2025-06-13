The AFU have repelled 113 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 113 times. It is most active in the Lymansky, Pokrovsky, Novopavlovsk, and Kursk directions.
Points of attention
- AFU have repelled 113 assaults by the Russian army in multiple directions, including Lymansky, Pokrovsky, Novopavlovsk, and Kursk.
- The enemy has carried out 133 artillery shells and six air strikes, resulting in intense battles and ongoing clashes.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has provided operational updates, highlighting the active defense and successful repulsion of enemy attacks.
Current situation on the front on June 14
Operational information as of 16:00 06/13/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards the positions of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk and Kamyanka. One attack has been repelled, two clashes are ongoing. Enemy aviation struck the settlement of Skoryky with KABs.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times in the Kupyansk direction near Stepovaya Novoselivka, Novaya Kruglyakivka, and towards Novoplatonivka. A battle is currently underway.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Mir, Serhiivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Hryhorivka. Four more attacks are still ongoing. The settlement of Horokhovatka was hit by an airstrike.
In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks. The occupier units tried to advance towards Serebryanka.
Currently, five enemy assaults have taken place in the Kramatorsk direction . The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markovo, Kurdyumivka and towards Bila Hora. The fighting is still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out 11 assault operations on the positions of our defenders in the area of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynovoye, Yablunivka, and Rusyny Yar. Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks, and two clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already launched 35 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka. Restraining the enemy onslaught, the Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 33 attacks.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the invaders have attacked Ukrainian army positions 16 times near the settlements of Odradne, Skudne, Vesele, Burlatske, Novosilka, and Zelene Pole. Our soldiers have already repelled ten attacks. The fighting is not ceasing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders repelled an attack in the Malynivka area. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Bilogirya, and Poltavka.
In the Orikhiv direction, fighting is ongoing in the Nesteryanka area. Airstrikes have hit Novoandreyevka, Prymorske, Stepnohirsk, and Plavni.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian defenders are currently fighting an enemy that is trying to advance.
In the Kursk direction, our defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invaders, three clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and carried out 133 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-