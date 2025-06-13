The AFU have repelled 113 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 06/13/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards the positions of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk and Kamyanka. One attack has been repelled, two clashes are ongoing. Enemy aviation struck the settlement of Skoryky with KABs.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times in the Kupyansk direction near Stepovaya Novoselivka, Novaya Kruglyakivka, and towards Novoplatonivka. A battle is currently underway.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Mir, Serhiivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Hryhorivka. Four more attacks are still ongoing. The settlement of Horokhovatka was hit by an airstrike.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks. The occupier units tried to advance towards Serebryanka.

Currently, five enemy assaults have taken place in the Kramatorsk direction . The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markovo, Kurdyumivka and towards Bila Hora. The fighting is still ongoing.