The Air Force of the AFU reported on the results of combat operations on the night of June 12
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Air Force of the AFU reported on the results of combat operations on the night of June 12

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

On the night of June 12, Russian terrorists launched 63 unmanned aerial vehicles and drone simulators against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively defended against 63 Russian drones and drone simulators launched into Ukraine on June 12.
  • The main areas targeted during the airstrike were the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Odesa regions, with 49 drones successfully neutralized by the Air Defense.

Air defense neutralized 49 Russian martyrs

Russian drones attacked from the following directions:

  • Russian cities of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

  • temporarily occupied Crimean Chaud.

The main directions of the air strike were:

  • Kharkiv;

  • Donetsk;

  • Odesa region.

PVO report

The following were involved in repelling the attack:

  • aviation;

  • anti-aircraft missile troops;

  • electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned systems units;

  • mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 9 a.m., air defense (ADF) has neutralized 49 drones in the east, south, and north of the country, including:

  • 28 were shot down;

  • 21 — location-lost and suppressed electronic warfare.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded in 7 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 4 locations.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia struck Ukraine with 499 drones and missiles overnight — how many were neutralized by air defenses
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralized 284 targets during Russian air attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on June 9-10 — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?