The Air Force of the AFU reported on the results of combat operations on the night of June 12

On the night of June 12, Russian terrorists launched 63 unmanned aerial vehicles and drone simulators against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively defended against 63 Russian drones and drone simulators launched into Ukraine on June 12.
- The main areas targeted during the airstrike were the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Odesa regions, with 49 drones successfully neutralized by the Air Defense.
Air defense neutralized 49 Russian martyrs
Russian drones attacked from the following directions:
Russian cities of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk;
temporarily occupied Crimean Chaud.
The main directions of the air strike were:
Kharkiv;
Donetsk;
Odesa region.
The following were involved in repelling the attack:
aviation;
anti-aircraft missile troops;
electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned systems units;
mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 9 a.m., air defense (ADF) has neutralized 49 drones in the east, south, and north of the country, including:
28 were shot down;
21 — location-lost and suppressed electronic warfare.
Enemy airstrikes were recorded in 7 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 4 locations.
