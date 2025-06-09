Russia struck Ukraine with 499 drones and missiles overnight — how many were neutralized by air defenses
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense
On the night of June 9, the Russian occupiers launched 499 air attack vehicles against Ukraine. Air defense managed to neutralize 479 of them.

Ukraine's air defense neutralized 479 Russian drones and missiles

During the shelling, Russia used:

  • 479 Shahed-type strike unmanned aerial vehicles and simulator drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

  • four Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the Tambov region of Russia;

  • 10 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the Saratov region of Russia;

  • three Kh-22 cruise missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea;

  • two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea;

  • one Kh-35 cruise missile from temporarily occupied Crimea.

The following were involved in repelling the attack:

  • aviation;

  • anti-aircraft missile troops;

  • electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned systems units;

  • mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, 479 air attack vehicles had been neutralized (292 were shot down by fire and 187 were lost in location):

  • 277 enemy UAVs were shot down by fire and 183 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

  • 10 X-101 cruise missiles;

  • 4 Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

  • 2 Kh-22 cruise missiles - did not reach their targets, lost in location;

  • 2 Kh-31P anti-radar missiles;

  • 1 Kh-35 cruise missile.

As a result of the shelling, hits were recorded in 10 locations, and debris fell in 17.

