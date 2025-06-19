The AFU destroyed over 1,000 occupiers and 63 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU destroyed over 1,000 occupiers and 63 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, from June 18 to 19, the Russian army lost another 1,080 soldiers in battles against Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 63 artillery systems and 108 units of automotive equipment.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army lost 1,080 soldiers and 63 artillery systems in battles against Ukraine within a 24-hour period.
  • Ukrainian troops successfully destroyed a significant number of enemy personnel and equipment, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • The total combat losses of the Russian army from February 24, 2022, to June 19, 2025, include casualties among personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, and various military equipment.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to June 19, 2025 are approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,008,240 (+1080) people;

  • tanks — 10,951 (+4) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,853 (+8) units;

  • artillery systems — 29,328 (+63) units;

  • MLRS — 1420 units (+0);

  • air defense systems — 1187 units (+0);

  • aircraft — 416 units (+0);

  • helicopters — 337 units (+0);

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 41,229 (+64) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,369 units (+0);

  • ships/boats — 28 units (+0);

  • submarines — 1 unit (+0);

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 52,420 (+108) units;

  • special equipment — 3918 (+2) units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated over 1,000 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff: almost 80 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The situation at the front — almost 100 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?