The AFU destroyed over 1,000 occupiers and 63 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, from June 18 to 19, the Russian army lost another 1,080 soldiers in battles against Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 63 artillery systems and 108 units of automotive equipment.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to June 19, 2025 are approximately: