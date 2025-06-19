The AFU destroyed over 1,000 occupiers and 63 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, from June 18 to 19, the Russian army lost another 1,080 soldiers in battles against Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 63 artillery systems and 108 units of automotive equipment.
Points of attention
- The Russian army lost 1,080 soldiers and 63 artillery systems in battles against Ukraine within a 24-hour period.
- Ukrainian troops successfully destroyed a significant number of enemy personnel and equipment, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The total combat losses of the Russian army from February 24, 2022, to June 19, 2025, include casualties among personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, and various military equipment.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to June 19, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,008,240 (+1080) people;
tanks — 10,951 (+4) units;
armored combat vehicles — 22,853 (+8) units;
artillery systems — 29,328 (+63) units;
MLRS — 1420 units (+0);
air defense systems — 1187 units (+0);
aircraft — 416 units (+0);
helicopters — 337 units (+0);
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 41,229 (+64) units;
cruise missiles — 3,369 units (+0);
ships/boats — 28 units (+0);
submarines — 1 unit (+0);
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 52,420 (+108) units;
special equipment — 3918 (+2) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-