General Staff: almost 80 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 06/17/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, 13 clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, five of which are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 5 air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and also carried out 132 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near the settlement of Dovhenke.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through our defenses in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched seven attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Lypove and towards Olhivka, Shandryholovy and Serebryansky Forest. Four combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repel the enemy attack in the direction of Serebryanka.