General Staff: almost 80 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 78 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- 78 combat clashes have occurred in various directions in Ukraine between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively working to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory by repelling attacks and assaults.
- Detailed information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the ongoing battle engagements and strategic defense actions across multiple directions.
Current situation on the front on June 17
Operational information as of 16:00 06/17/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, 13 clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, five of which are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 5 air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and also carried out 132 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near the settlement of Dovhenke.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through our defenses in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched seven attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Lypove and towards Olhivka, Shandryholovy and Serebryansky Forest. Four combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repel the enemy attack in the direction of Serebryanka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven enemy attacks in the Kurdyumivka area and towards Predtechyny and Bila Hora.
In the Torets direction, the enemy carried out five assault operations towards Shcherbinivka and Yablunivka. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 29 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelling 28 enemy attacks, one battle is still ongoing. The areas of the settlements of Koptevo and Razine were hit by airstrikes.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Odradne, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr and towards Zaporizhzhia, Myrne and Shevchenko. The defense forces successfully repelled 10 enemy assaults, two more attacks are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders are repelling an enemy attack near Malynivka. The areas of the settlements of Uspenivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka were hit by airstrikes.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled the attack of the invaders in the area of the Antoniv Bridge.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-