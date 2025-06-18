The situation at the front — almost 100 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/18/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 17 enemy attacks today, and four more clashes are ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out two strikes, dropping four guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 87 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked three times today in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi, and Dovgeny, and also carried out an airstrike in the area of the Lobanivka settlement.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out two attacks in the direction of Stepovaya Novoselivka and near Zagryzove. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army has today carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Mir, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the direction of Karpivka. Two clashes are currently ongoing.