The situation at the front — almost 100 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians and destroy Ukrainian cities and villages. The total number of clashes has now reached 95.
Points of attention
- Nearly 100 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army, with Ukrainian defenders repelling multiple enemy attacks in various directions.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces prevented enemy advances in key areas such as North Slobozhansk, Kramatorsk, and Pokrov, showcasing their resilience and strength.
- Operational information provided by the General Staff highlights the ongoing conflicts, including artillery attacks, airstrikes, and assault actions by the Russian occupiers.
Current situation on the front on June 18
Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/18/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 17 enemy attacks today, and four more clashes are ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out two strikes, dropping four guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 87 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked three times today in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi, and Dovgeny, and also carried out an airstrike in the area of the Lobanivka settlement.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out two attacks in the direction of Stepovaya Novoselivka and near Zagryzove. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the invading army has today carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Mir, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the direction of Karpivka. Two clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction in the areas of Hryhorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka, Predtechyny, Novomarkovo, Bondarny, and Stupochy. Units of the Defense Forces repelled all 12 attacks.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to penetrate our defenses in the Toretsk and Diliivka areas. Our defenders have repelled five assaults by the invaders.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 24 attempts to push our soldiers from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 19 attacks.
In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight assault actions of enemy troops, three more clashes are currently ongoing. The settlements of Novodarivka and Olhivka were hit by airstrikes.
In the Hulyaipil direction, enemy aircraft launched strikes with unguided aircraft missiles on Hulyaipil and Malynivka; the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Shcherbaky.
