The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,010 Russian occupiers and destroyed 58 artillery systems.

Points of attention

  • The total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine amount to 1,012,500 soldiers since the invasion in February 2022.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,012,500 military personnel since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/23/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,012,500 (+1,010) people

  • tanks — 10965 (+1) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,872 (+5) units.

  • artillery systems — 29490 (+58) units.

  • MLRS — 1423 (+2) units.

  • air defense systems — 1188 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 416 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 337 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 41717 (+138)

  • cruise missiles — 3376 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 52861 (+127) units.

  • special equipment — 3920 (+0)

