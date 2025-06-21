The AFU neutralized over 220 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 128 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army.

222 Russian occupiers neutralized in Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 06/21/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The enemy carried out four missile strikes with 12 missiles and 54 air strikes, dropping 80 guided bombs. It also used 1,131 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 4,431 shelling of settlements and positions of our troops.

During the day, the enemy carried out 43 offensive actions in the Pokrovsky direction.

The activity of the Russian occupiers was recorded near the settlements of Myrne, Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Nova Poltavka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Poltavka, Shakhove, Alekseevka. Four battles are still ongoing.

The enemy carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Razine, Novoekonomichne, and Sukhyi Yar.

Today, according to preliminary data, 222 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, of which 126 have been eliminated irrevocably.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed:

1 tank,

2 UAV antennas,

2 communication antennas,

9 motorcycles,

6 cars,

2 satellite communication terminals,

25 UAVs.