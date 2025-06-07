The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 06/07/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked nine times near Toretsk and towards Diliivka and Yablunivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora and Predtechyny.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 16 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Bilogorivka. Five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, a battle is taking place in the area of Stepovaya Novoselivka.

Today , in the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one assault by the invaders near the settlement of Vovchansk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 45 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 38 attacks. Seven clashes are still ongoing. The settlements of Sukhyi Yar and Novoekonomichne were hit by airstrikes.

Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, our soldiers repelled 16 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Vesele, Burlatske, and Vilne Pole. Four clashes are still ongoing. The settlements of Shevchenko, Komyshuvakha, Maliivka, and Olhivske were hit by airstrikes.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the invaders to advance near Malynivka, and three more clashes are ongoing. At the same time, the invaders launched airstrikes on Zaliznychne.

Our troops stopped one enemy assault in the Orikhiv direction , the occupiers tried to advance towards Novoandreyevka.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made two attempts to advance — but they were unsuccessful.