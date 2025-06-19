The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/19/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Nine clashes have taken place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 5 air strikes, dropping five guided bombs, and also carried out 40 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, enemy units carried out nine attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Vovchansk and Zelenye, and four clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the invader's army carried out 18 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers near the settlements of Novyi Mir, Hlushchenkove, Hrekivka, Nadiya, Ridkodub, Karpivka, and Zelena Dolyna. Five clashes are still ongoing.

One enemy attack was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversky direction , in the Ivano-Daryivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of this day, two clashes have occurred in the area of Chasovy Yar and in the direction of Stupochok.