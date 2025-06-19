The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the front

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance and taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. As of now, the total number of combat engagements is 88.
Points of attention
- The Pokrovsky direction remains the most intense on the Ukrainian front as Russian invaders attempt to advance into Ukrainian territory.
- Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively repelling enemy attacks and holding back the Russian occupiers' push in various directions, including North Slobozhansk, Kursk, Lyman, Siversky, and more.
- As of June 19, a total of 88 combat engagements have taken place, with ongoing clashes and airstrikes reported in different areas.
Current situation on the front on June 19
Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/19/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Nine clashes have taken place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 5 air strikes, dropping five guided bombs, and also carried out 40 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, enemy units carried out nine attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Vovchansk and Zelenye, and four clashes are ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, during the day, the invader's army carried out 18 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers near the settlements of Novyi Mir, Hlushchenkove, Hrekivka, Nadiya, Ridkodub, Karpivka, and Zelena Dolyna. Five clashes are still ongoing.
One enemy attack was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversky direction , in the Ivano-Daryivka area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of this day, two clashes have occurred in the area of Chasovy Yar and in the direction of Stupochok.
In the Torets direction, the enemy tried to break through our defenses in the areas of Petrivka, Oleksandro-Kalynovoye, Yablunivka, Rusyny Yar and towards Diliivka, Bila Hora and Predtechynoye. The defense forces have so far repelled ten enemy assaults, and five more clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 28 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrne, Myrolyubivka, Koptevo, Promyn, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, and Horikhovo. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught, and fighting continues.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Perebudowa, Novosilka, and Shevchenko. Three more clashes are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers launched airstrikes on Novoandriyevka and Kamyanske.
