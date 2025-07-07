Russia's odious Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has once again lashed out at Ukraine with demands for demilitarization and denazification.
Points of attention
- Sergei Lavrov brazenly accuses Ukraine of 'Russophobia' and demands denazification, using these claims for political manipulation.
- Lavrov falsely claims persecution and murder of Russian-speaking residents in Ukraine, pushing for denazification and pointing to referendums in certain territories as proof of legitimacy.
Lavrov dreams of denazification of Ukraine
The war criminal and Putin's henchman spoke about this in an interview with the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet on July 7.
Lavro cynically noted that Russia allegedly was and remains open to a political and diplomatic solution to the “Ukrainian conflict.”
The main theses of Lavrov's delusion for a Western audience:
Russians in Ukraine were persecuted and killed. This course was taken immediately after the coup in Kyiv in February 2014. After 2014, Ukrainian punishers killed more than ten thousand Russian and Russian-speaking residents of Donbas — innocent civilians.
In accordance with international law, referendums were held in Crimea, Sevastopol, the LPR, the DPR, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, in which the vast majority of their participants, with a very high turnout, voted for reunification with the historical Motherland — Russia. Thus, the right of peoples to self-determination, enshrined in the UN Charter, was implemented. This is the basis on which Russia exercises sovereignty over the aforementioned territories.
It is obvious to any impartial observer that the Kyiv regime, which has elevated Russophobia to the rank of state policy, does not represent the population of the Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine, including Crimea, Sevastopol, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson.
We appreciate the balanced line of the Hungarian leadership, which, despite constant pressure from Brussels, adheres to a pragmatic course in relations with our country.
Europe and North America are increasingly portraying Russia as an enemy in order to rally a population tired of social and economic problems.
"United Europe" is spinning the flywheel of Russophobia, restarting the military-industrial complex and calling for a fight against Russia. The European Union has rapidly transformed from an integration association into a military-political bloc, a kind of appendage of NATO. This is a dangerous trend that can have far-reaching consequences for all Europeans.
