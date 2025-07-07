Russia's odious Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has once again lashed out at Ukraine with demands for demilitarization and denazification.

Lavrov dreams of denazification of Ukraine

The war criminal and Putin's henchman spoke about this in an interview with the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet on July 7.

Lavro cynically noted that Russia allegedly was and remains open to a political and diplomatic solution to the “Ukrainian conflict.”

But we should really be talking about a strong peace, not a truce. We do not need a pause that the Kyiv regime and its external curators would like to take to regroup troops, continue mobilization, and strengthen military potential. Share

The main theses of Lavrov's delusion for a Western audience: