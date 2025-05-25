Russian Foreign Minister, the odious Sergei Lavrov, recalled the absurd justification of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine as "protecting Russian-speakers." Moscow intends to "save" them again.
Points of attention
- The Russian government's rhetoric of 'saving' Russian-speakers in Ukraine is a thinly veiled attempt to expand influence and control in the region, disguised as a humanitarian concern.
- The international community must remain vigilant and condemn Russia's deceptive maneuvers, exposing the true motives behind Lavrov's supposed concern for Russian-speakers in Ukraine.
Russia is going to “protect” all Russian-speakers in Ukraine from the “Zelensky junta”
Lavrov once again spoke with old Russian propaganda slogans.
We cannot leave people under the rule of the regime that is currently in place there.
An official from the aggressor country threatened that Russia cannot allow a situation in which, after the cessation of hostilities, Ukrainians "will live under the laws that were adopted by the Zelenskyy junta."
A similar statement was recently made by the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. In his interview on the 25th anniversary of his first inauguration, the Kremlin leader threatened that Russia has enough forces and means to "bring what was started in 2022 to its logical conclusion with the result Russia needs."
And this result is the elimination of the causes that caused this crisis, the creation of conditions for long-term stable peace and ensuring the security of the Russian state, ensuring the interests of our people in those territories that we always talk about. Where people live who consider Russian their native language, who consider Russia their homeland.
