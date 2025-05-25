Russian Foreign Minister, the odious Sergei Lavrov, recalled the absurd justification of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine as "protecting Russian-speakers." Moscow intends to "save" them again.

Russia is going to “protect” all Russian-speakers in Ukraine from the “Zelensky junta”

Lavrov once again spoke with old Russian propaganda slogans.

We cannot leave people under the rule of the regime that is currently in place there.

An official from the aggressor country threatened that Russia cannot allow a situation in which, after the cessation of hostilities, Ukrainians "will live under the laws that were adopted by the Zelenskyy junta."

On the territory of Ukraine... millions of people speak Russian, it is their native language. And to leave them under the leadership of a junta that has banned even speaking Russian, but not yet banned thinking, would be a very great crime. Share

A similar statement was recently made by the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. In his interview on the 25th anniversary of his first inauguration, the Kremlin leader threatened that Russia has enough forces and means to "bring what was started in 2022 to its logical conclusion with the result Russia needs."