Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that he would again turn to Turkey to hold a second round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

Lavrov pondered the second round of talks

Russian propagandists asked a Putin henchman about the possible location of the second round of negotiations with Ukraine.

If you ask me, I would turn to our Turkish friends again — Istanbul is very good. Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is currently visiting Moscow, said that his country is "always ready to provide a platform."

"We consider this our duty to ensure peace on the planet," the Turkish Foreign Minister emphasized.

What is important to understand is that on May 26, Fidan already held a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as well as with Russia's chief negotiator in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky.

The Kremlin said that the main topic of the talks was bilateral relations, but the issue of Ukraine was also in the spotlight.

As journalists managed to find out, Hakan Fidan will soon leave for the Ukrainian capital.