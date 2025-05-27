Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that he would again turn to Turkey to hold a second round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.
Points of attention
- Hakan Fidan is planning to visit the Ukrainian capital to reiterate Turkey's readiness to facilitate negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, positioning Turkey as a potential mediator in the conflict.
- Collaborative efforts between Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey through peaceful negotiations aim to address the ongoing conflict and work towards a peaceful resolution in the region.
Lavrov pondered the second round of talks
Russian propagandists asked a Putin henchman about the possible location of the second round of negotiations with Ukraine.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is currently visiting Moscow, said that his country is "always ready to provide a platform."
What is important to understand is that on May 26, Fidan already held a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as well as with Russia's chief negotiator in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky.
The Kremlin said that the main topic of the talks was bilateral relations, but the issue of Ukraine was also in the spotlight.
As journalists managed to find out, Hakan Fidan will soon leave for the Ukrainian capital.
The head of Turkish diplomacy plans to repeat Ankara's offer of readiness to play the role of "mediator" in negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.
