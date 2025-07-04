Germany decided to buy Patriot and missiles for Ukraine from the US

German leader Friedrich Merz's team has begun "intensive negotiations" with the United States on providing Ukraine with Patriot systems and missiles. This information was officially confirmed by German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius.

Germany is trying to reach an agreement with the US

As journalists managed to find out, official Berlin decided to start such negotiations because Russia has significantly intensified terror against the civilian population of Ukraine.

In addition, the German Chancellor was stunned by the fact that this week Donald Trump's team decided to suspend arms supplies to Kyiv.

Against this background, journalists asked Cornelius whether the government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz was negotiating with the US regarding the purchase of Patriot missiles for Kyiv.

According to the latter, there are "different ways" to meet Ukraine's air defense needs.

"I can confirm that there are indeed intensive discussions on this issue," emphasized Stefan Cornelius. Share

As the German government spokesman noted, one of the possible scenarios being considered is purchasing missiles from the United States and then providing them to Ukraine.

By the way, Donald Trump himself claims that the US continues to provide weapons to Ukraine: