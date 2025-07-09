Trump publicly humiliated Putin and promised him a "surprise"
The White House
Читати українською

US leader Donald Trump has increasingly begun publicly criticizing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This time, the US president unexpectedly complained that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin talks "a lot of nonsense."

Points of attention

  • The tensions between Trump and Putin escalate amidst Trump's dissatisfaction with Russia's actions in the conflict with Ukraine.
  • The US government confirms additional military support for Ukraine following Trump's emergency order.

Trump again lashed out with claims against Putin

The US president shared his dissatisfaction with the actions of the Russian dictator during a meeting of his cabinet.

Donald Trump once again reiterated that Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine "should never have started."

After that, he publicly humiliated Putin:

To be honest, Putin keeps telling us a lot of nonsense. He's always very polite, but in the end it turns out to be nonsense.

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, media representatives asked the American leader whether he planned to impose sanctions against Russia.

"Yes, I'm considering it... Well, I wouldn't tell you about it, we want to have a little surprise," Donald Trump emphasized.

What is important to understand is that on July 8, the Pentagon officially confirmed that, following an emergency order from the US president, additional defensive weapons were being sent to Ukraine.

Trump has ordered Ukraine to provide 10 Patriot interceptor missiles, Axios has learned. He has also increased pressure on Berlin to sell one of its Patriot batteries to Ukraine.

