Trump publicly humiliated Putin and promised him a "surprise"

US leader Donald Trump has increasingly begun publicly criticizing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This time, the US president unexpectedly complained that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin talks "a lot of nonsense."
Trump again lashed out with claims against Putin
The US president shared his dissatisfaction with the actions of the Russian dictator during a meeting of his cabinet.
Donald Trump once again reiterated that Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine "should never have started."
After that, he publicly humiliated Putin:
Against this background, media representatives asked the American leader whether he planned to impose sanctions against Russia.
What is important to understand is that on July 8, the Pentagon officially confirmed that, following an emergency order from the US president, additional defensive weapons were being sent to Ukraine.
Trump has ordered Ukraine to provide 10 Patriot interceptor missiles, Axios has learned. He has also increased pressure on Berlin to sell one of its Patriot batteries to Ukraine.
