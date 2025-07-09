The General Staff of the AFU reports colossal losses of the Russian army
The General Staff of the AFU reports colossal losses of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully struck two artillery systems, 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and one command post of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The total combat losses of the Russian army from the start of aggression in 2022 to the current date showcase a significant toll on personnel and equipment.
  • The General Staff of the AFU provides regular updates on the ongoing conflict, highlighting the relentless efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces against the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 9, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 07/09/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,029,660 (+1,050) people,

  • tanks — 11,000 (+5) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,969 (+2) units;

  • artillery systems — 30,102 (+68) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,193 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 44,457 (+227) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 54,575 (+119) units;

  • special equipment — 3,929 (+2) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian invaders have launched three missile strikes using eight missiles on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, as well as 83 airstrikes, including dropping 139 guided bombs.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy carried out 5,928 attacks, 122 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5,928 kamikaze drones for attacks.

