Absolute record. Russia launched over 740 drones and missiles into Ukraine

During the night of July 8-9, the aggressor country Russia carried out the largest air attack on Ukraine during the entire war. This time, the enemy used 741 air attack vehicles.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on July 8-9 — what is known

This time Russia carried out an air attack:

728 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo — Russian Federation;

7 "X-101"/"Iskander-K" cruise missiles from the Engels districts of the Saratov region and the Kursk region — Russia;

6 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk region — Russia.

What is important to understand is that the main direction of the attack is Volyn, the city of Lutsk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses had neutralized 718 enemy air attack vehicles, 303 were shot down by fire weapons, and 415 were lost in location:

296 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) were shot down by fire, 415 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

7 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles shot down.

In addition, it was indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 4 locations, as well as downed aircraft falling in 14 locations.