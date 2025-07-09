Trump's threats to "bomb Moscow" — Putin had a strange reaction
Source:  Reuters

The Kremlin has cast doubt on the authenticity of last year's audio recording in which US President Donald Trump recounts how, during his first term, he threatened Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to "bomb Moscow."

Points of attention

  • The Kremlin doubts the authenticity of the audio recording where Trump threatens to bomb Moscow, casting skepticism on the events described.
  • Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov cynically considers Trump's promises to strike Moscow as fake, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the two leaders.
  • The released audio recording shows Trump allegedly threatening to bomb Moscow if Russia invaded Ukraine, showcasing a significant shift in his rhetoric towards Putin and military aid to Ukraine.

Peskov cynically considers Trump's promises to strike Moscow fake

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, answered journalists' questions about his attitude to Trump's statement.

I can neither confirm nor deny this, even if I wanted to... Whether it's fake or not, we don't know either. There's been a lot of fake news lately.

The audio recording, released by CNN last year during Trump's campaign donor meeting, shows Trump allegedly threatening the leaders of Russia and China with the strongest possible response during his first term if they invaded Ukraine and Taiwan.

I told Putin, "If you go into Ukraine, I'll bomb the hell out of Moscow. I'm telling you, I have no choice."

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

In recent days, the US president has significantly changed his position on military aid to Ukraine and his rhetoric towards the Kremlin leader. In particular, Trump said the day before that Putin was talking "a lot of nonsense."

