Trump provides Ukraine with even more weapons — the Kremlin reacted for the first time
Putin is unhappy with Trump's decision
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov began to cynically complain that US leader Donald Trump's decision to resume arms supplies to Ukraine and even increase them will not contribute to attempts at a "peaceful settlement."

  • Despite the Kremlin's dismay, Ukrainian President Zelensky hailed his conversation with Trump as the 'best ever' and welcomed the increased arms supplies as a means to defend against Russian attacks.
  • The ongoing supply of weapons to Ukraine and the differing perspectives on the conflict highlight the complex geopolitical dynamic in the region and the challenges faced in achieving a peaceful resolution.

As Peskov noted, official Moscow has already understood that arms supplies from Ukraine are continuing.

"It is obvious that the Europeans are also actively participating in pumping up Ukraine with weapons," the Kremlin spokesman laments.

He also added that Russian dictator Putin and his team consider Donald Trump's "actions" to be "not in line with attempts to promote a peaceful settlement" and added that the Europeans have also chosen a line aimed at "continuing hostilities."

What is important to understand is that after the last talks with Zelensky, Trump made it clear that he was satisfied with the conversation and was determined to help Ukraine.

In addition, the American leader expressed doubt that Putin is interested in ending the war against Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine, for his part, called the conversation with his American colleague "the best ever."

On July 7, Trump officially announced that he would provide Ukraine with even more weapons to defend against Russian aggression:

We will send more weapons. We have to do it. They have to be able to defend themselves. They are being hit very hard right now. We will have to send more weapons.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

