"He's disappointed." Trump announced an important statement on Russia

American leader Donald Trump intends to make an "important statement" about the aggressor country Russia on July 14. What is important to understand is that the day before, he complained several times about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who does not want to end the war against Ukraine.

Trump is ready for decisive action

The American leader announced an important statement regarding Russia during a telephone interview with NBC.

The US President made it clear to reporters that this would happen on July 14.

The president said he was disappointed with Russia and said he was planning a major statement on Russia on Monday, media reports said. Share

However, Donald Trump did not want to reveal what exactly it would be about.

Also, recently, the US president officially confirmed that he had agreed to provide American weapons to Ukraine "through NATO" and that the Alliance would pay for them "100%."

What is important to understand is that it also talks about additional Patriot air defense systems.

As journalists learned, Trump also intends to transfer $300 million worth of weapons from US stocks to Ukraine for the first time since returning to the White House, using the mechanism of presidential powers.