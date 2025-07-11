Russia's attack on Kharkiv — what are the consequences?
Ukraine
Russia's attack on Kharkiv — what are the consequences?

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Читати українською

On the morning of July 11, Russian invaders struck Kharkiv, causing a fire in the Saltivskyi district. According to the latest data, 9 civilians were injured.

  • Efforts are being made to relocate affected residents to other medical facilities and assess the extent of the damage caused by the bombings.
  • The escalating tensions in the region highlight the need for swift action to protect civilians and stabilize the situation in Kharkiv.

As reported this morning by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, the Russians launched an attack with drones. The first explosions thundered in the city.

Later it became known that the enemy had struck the center of Kharkiv in a residential area.

In the city center, a working medical facility was damaged by enemy shelling — according to initial information, windows were blown out, but an inspection of the building is ongoing.

According to local authorities, the Saltivskyi district of the city has come under new attacks by the Russian army.

In addition, it is indicated that a three-story building and a courtyard were hit.

The building was damaged, structural elements caught fire — a fire broke out on an area of about 20 sq. m.

The morning explosions hit the maternity hospital, where women in labor and their babies were. Now we will evacuate them to another medical facility. Fortunately, none of them were injured, — said Terekhov.

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv officially confirmed that the number of victims after the morning shelling of the city had increased to 9.

