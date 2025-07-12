Germany to provide Ukraine with "large triple-digit number" of long-range missiles
Germany to provide Ukraine with "large triple-digit number" of long-range missiles

Source:  ZDF

Bundeswehr Major General Christian Freuding officially confirmed that Ukraine was able to conclude an agreement on the production of long-range missiles with German funding. The first batches for the Armed Forces of Ukraine will arrive in July 2025.

  • The long-range missiles are intended to bolster Ukraine's capability to strike deep into Russian territory, targeting key assets like warehouses, command posts, airfields, and aircraft.
  • The collaboration demonstrates a strategic alignment between Germany and its allies to support Ukraine's defense capabilities against external threats.

As Christian Freuding noted, it was signed by Ukrainian industry and the Ministry of Defense.

It is also indicated that the program itself was agreed upon back in May.

Christian Freuding also made it clear that the first long-range missiles should enter service with the Ukrainian Defense Forces at the end of July.

According to him, overall, "it will be a large three-digit number."

The German Major General predicted that this would significantly strengthen Ukraine's air defense and its potential in the coming weeks and months.

"We need weapons systems capable of penetrating deep into Russian territory and attacking warehouses, command posts, airfields, and aircraft," he stressed.

As Freuding noted, official Berlin is "closely coordinating actions with allies" on the issue of supplying Ukraine with new medium- and long-range air defense systems.

Negotiations are also currently underway at all levels regarding the potential supply to Ukraine of one or two Patriot systems, which Germany plans to purchase from the United States.

