Russia attacked Ukraine with 26 missiles and 597 drones overnight

On the morning of July 12, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that for a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages, the aggressor country Russia used 26 cruise missiles and 597 drones, more than half of them "Shaheeds".
Points of attention
- A coordinated effort involving various units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine resulted in the successful neutralization of over 20 missiles and the majority of strike drones launched by Russia.
- The Ukrainian Air Force highlighted the precise locations where the enemy missiles and UAVs were hit, showcasing the effectiveness of their defense strategies.
Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new attack
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses had shot down 344 enemy air attack vehicles:
319 enemy Shahed-type UAVs;
25 X-101 cruise missiles.
Moreover, it is indicated that 258 simulator drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the 1st missile and 20 strike UAVs were hit in 5 locations, as well as the downed ones falling in 19 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-