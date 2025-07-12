Russia attacked Ukraine with 26 missiles and 597 drones overnight

On the morning of July 12, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that for a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages, the aggressor country Russia used 26 cruise missiles and 597 drones, more than half of them "Shaheeds".

Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new attack

This night, Russia struck from Kharkiv and Sumy regions to Lviv and Bukovina. There were 26 cruise missiles and 597 drones, more than half of them were "shaheeds". More than 20 missiles and the vast majority of strike drones were neutralized. Thank you to our air defense forces for the result. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses had shot down 344 enemy air attack vehicles:

319 enemy Shahed-type UAVs;

25 X-101 cruise missiles.

Moreover, it is indicated that 258 simulator drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.