Russia attacked Chernivtsi — there are dead and seriously injured

At dawn on July 12, Russian occupiers attacked Bukovina with 4 Shahed UAVs and one missile. According to the latest reports, at least 2 people were killed and 14 others were injured.

The Russian attack on Chernivtsi — what is known

The head of the local regional administration, Ruslan Zaparanyuk, spoke about the situation in the city.

Unfortunately, two people died from falling debris from enemy targets in Chernivtsi — a 26-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man. My deepest condolences to their families and loved ones… Ruslan Zaparanyuk Head of Chernivtsi Regional State Administration

In addition, it is noted that 4 more people are seriously injured. Our doctors are currently fighting for their lives. One woman is in very serious condition.

It is also stated that 10 local residents received minor injuries. They were provided with medical assistance on the spot.

In Chernivtsi, several residential buildings, shops, administrative buildings and cars were damaged. We also have consequences in the territory of the Storozhynets community. As a result of the destruction of an enemy UAV, a residential building and a car were damaged. There were no casualties or injuries there. Share

According to the head of the regional administration, all relevant services are working on the ground.