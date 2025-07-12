Russia attacked Chernivtsi — there are dead and seriously injured

At dawn on July 12, Russian occupiers attacked Bukovina with 4 Shahed UAVs and one missile. According to the latest reports, at least 2 people were killed and 14 others were injured.
Points of attention
- The community is urged to exercise caution, as relevant services are currently engaged in response and recovery efforts.
- The incident highlights the ongoing conflict in the region and the devastating consequences faced by civilians in Chernivtsi.
The Russian attack on Chernivtsi — what is known
The head of the local regional administration, Ruslan Zaparanyuk, spoke about the situation in the city.
In addition, it is noted that 4 more people are seriously injured. Our doctors are currently fighting for their lives. One woman is in very serious condition.
It is also stated that 10 local residents received minor injuries. They were provided with medical assistance on the spot.
According to the head of the regional administration, all relevant services are working on the ground.
