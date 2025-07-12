Russia attacked Chernivtsi — there are dead and seriously injured
Ukraine
Russia attacked Chernivtsi — there are dead and seriously injured

The Russian attack on Chernivtsi - what is known
At dawn on July 12, Russian occupiers attacked Bukovina with 4 Shahed UAVs and one missile. According to the latest reports, at least 2 people were killed and 14 others were injured.

  • The community is urged to exercise caution, as relevant services are currently engaged in response and recovery efforts.
  • The incident highlights the ongoing conflict in the region and the devastating consequences faced by civilians in Chernivtsi.

The Russian attack on Chernivtsi — what is known

The head of the local regional administration, Ruslan Zaparanyuk, spoke about the situation in the city.

Unfortunately, two people died from falling debris from enemy targets in Chernivtsi — a 26-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man. My deepest condolences to their families and loved ones…

Ruslan Zaparanyuk

Ruslan Zaparanyuk

Head of Chernivtsi Regional State Administration

In addition, it is noted that 4 more people are seriously injured. Our doctors are currently fighting for their lives. One woman is in very serious condition.

It is also stated that 10 local residents received minor injuries. They were provided with medical assistance on the spot.

In Chernivtsi, several residential buildings, shops, administrative buildings and cars were damaged. We also have consequences in the territory of the Storozhynets community. As a result of the destruction of an enemy UAV, a residential building and a car were damaged. There were no casualties or injuries there.

According to the head of the regional administration, all relevant services are working on the ground.

"Do not approach the relevant locations! This can be dangerous," warned Zaparanyuk.

