The General Staff of the AFU reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers

During July 11, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck seven areas of concentration of personnel and equipment and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 12, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/12/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,032,690 (+1,070) people

tanks — 11013 (+0) units

armored combat vehicles — 22,980 (+1) units

artillery systems — 30194 (+31) units

MLRS — 1437 (+0) units

air defense systems — 1193 (+0) units

aircraft — 421 (+0) units

helicopters — 340 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 45248 (+245)

cruise missiles — 3459 (+0)

ships / boats — 28 (+0)

submarines — 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 54822 (+90)

special equipment — 3929 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have carried out 75 airstrikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, including dropping 135 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 5,535 attacks, 80 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 3,390 kamikaze drones for attacks.