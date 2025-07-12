The General Staff of the AFU reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers

During July 11, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck seven areas of concentration of personnel and equipment and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to demonstrate resilience and determination in the face of the Russian aggression, as the conflict enters its 1235th day.
- The General Staff of the AFU provides crucial updates on the progress and challenges faced by Ukrainian soldiers in their efforts to defend their country.
Losses of the Russian army as of July 12, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/12/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,032,690 (+1,070) people
tanks — 11013 (+0) units
armored combat vehicles — 22,980 (+1) units
artillery systems — 30194 (+31) units
MLRS — 1437 (+0) units
air defense systems — 1193 (+0) units
aircraft — 421 (+0) units
helicopters — 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 45248 (+245)
cruise missiles — 3459 (+0)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 54822 (+90)
special equipment — 3929 (+0)
Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have carried out 75 airstrikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, including dropping 135 guided bombs.
Moreover, the enemy carried out 5,535 attacks, 80 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 3,390 kamikaze drones for attacks.
