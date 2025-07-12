Russia hits Kharkiv with KABs — civilians injured

On the morning of July 12, the Russian army launched a combined strike on Kharkiv. It used guided bombs and strike drones. According to the latest reports, at least two people were injured.

Russia's new attack on Kharkiv — what is known

The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, and the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, spoke about the situation in the city.

According to the mayor, the Russians struck a residential area in the Kyivskyi district with a KAB.

"There is information about the victim," Terekhov said.

Later, it became known that a group of "Shaheeds" was moving towards the city.

"More strikes on Kharkiv are possible. Be careful," the mayor warned.

At around 06:30, he reported that ten strikes had been carried out on Kharkiv — two KABs and eight Shahed combat drones.

The main blow fell on a non-residential facility — an enterprise that had not been operating for several years. As a result of the hits, warehouse buildings caught fire.

In addition, it is indicated that one of the Russian drones hit a critical infrastructure facility.

According to Terekhov, windows were broken in several residential buildings, city power lines and several cars were damaged.