Massive Russian drone attack on Odessa — number of casualties increases

Nine people were injured in a hostile drone attack on Odessa on the morning of July 11.

This was announced on the air by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

Currently, nine victims are known, seven of whom are hospitalized, and the others were treated on the spot. Oleg Kiper Head of the Odessa Oblast

He noted that the attack caused damage to civilian infrastructure, including a residential building, a service station, and a stable.

A horse club was damaged by the Russian attack: one animal died and another was injured.