Massive Russian drone attack on Odessa — number of casualties increases

Nine people were injured in a hostile drone attack on Odessa on the morning of July 11.
Points of attention
Russia attacked Odessa: there are wounded
This was announced on the air by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.
He noted that the attack caused damage to civilian infrastructure, including a residential building, a service station, and a stable.
On July 11, the Russian army attacked Odessa with drones. At least 8 people were injured as a result of the shelling, the Odesa City Council reported.
A horse club was damaged by the Russian attack: one animal died and another was injured.
