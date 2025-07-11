Massive Russian drone attack on Odessa — number of casualties increases
Massive Russian drone attack on Odessa — number of casualties increases

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa
Nine people were injured in a hostile drone attack on Odessa on the morning of July 11.

  • Nine people were injured in a hostile Russian drone attack on Odessa, with casualties including residents and damages to civilian infrastructure.
  • Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odessa Oblast, confirmed the attack and the damages caused to residential buildings, service stations, and a stable.
  • At least 8 people were hospitalized due to the attack, with necessary medical assistance being provided to the victims.

Russia attacked Odessa: there are wounded

This was announced on the air by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

Currently, nine victims are known, seven of whom are hospitalized, and the others were treated on the spot.

Oleg Kiper

Oleg Kiper

Head of the Odessa Oblast

He noted that the attack caused damage to civilian infrastructure, including a residential building, a service station, and a stable.

On July 11, the Russian army attacked Odessa with drones. At least 8 people were injured as a result of the shelling, the Odesa City Council reported.

As a result of the daytime attack on July 11, civilian infrastructure, residential and administrative buildings, a stable, and cars were damaged in Odessa. Currently, 8 victims are known, and necessary medical assistance is being provided.

A horse club was damaged by the Russian attack: one animal died and another was injured.

