7 people injured in night attack by Russia in Odessa

The number of injured people in the Russian attack on Odessa has risen to seven. A medical facility and other civilian facilities have been damaged.

Russia attacked Odessa with shaheeds: what is known

On the night of April 14, the Odessa region was attacked by enemy drones. At least seven people were reportedly injured in the strikes.

According to preliminary information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, civilian infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

In particular, a warehouse, a service station, a medical facility, as well as cars that were nearby.

The State Emergency Service deployed 14 units of equipment and 67 rescuers. 1 unit of equipment and 3 volunteers from the Association of Volunteer Firefighters of Ukraine were also involved. Share

Fire in Odessa after Russian drone attack

Let us recall that on Sunday evening, April 13, the sounds of explosions were heard in Odessa amid an enemy attack using strike UAVs.

The Air Force warned city residents about the detection of enemy kamikaze drones in the Odessa area. They urged citizens to stay in shelters until the air raid alert was lifted.

As reported by the Odessa City Council, one of the city hospitals was damaged due to the Shahed strike.