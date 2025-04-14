7 people injured in night attack by Russia in Odessa

The number of injured people in the Russian attack on Odessa has risen to seven. A medical facility and other civilian facilities have been damaged.
- Seven people were injured in a Russian attack on Odessa, damaging a medical facility and other civilian infrastructure.
- Emergency services and volunteers are actively working to address the consequences of the attack and the resulting fires caused by the drone strikes.
- The State Emergency Service has deployed multiple units of equipment and rescuers to assist in the aftermath of the attack in Odessa.
Russia attacked Odessa with shaheeds: what is known
On the night of April 14, the Odessa region was attacked by enemy drones. At least seven people were reportedly injured in the strikes.
According to preliminary information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, civilian infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.
In particular, a warehouse, a service station, a medical facility, as well as cars that were nearby.
Let us recall that on Sunday evening, April 13, the sounds of explosions were heard in Odessa amid an enemy attack using strike UAVs.
The Air Force warned city residents about the detection of enemy kamikaze drones in the Odessa area. They urged citizens to stay in shelters until the air raid alert was lifted.
As reported by the Odessa City Council, one of the city hospitals was damaged due to the Shahed strike.
