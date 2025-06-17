Russian strike on Odessa — woman killed, nearly 20 people injured
Russian strike on Odessa — woman killed, nearly 20 people injured

As a result of the morning attack by the Russian Federation on Odessa, a woman's body was found under the rubble, and 17 victims are known, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. Law enforcement officers continue to document the consequences of the Russian Federation's armed aggression.

Russia strikes Odessa with drones: there is a victim

This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

Unfortunately, the body of a 60-year-old woman was found under the rubble. I express my sincere condolences to her family and friends.

Oleg Kiper

Oleg Kiper

Head of the Odessa OVA

According to Kiper, the search for another woman is ongoing.

We hope that rescuers will find her alive.

According to him, 17 people were injured in the Russian morning attack, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl.

One person was hospitalized, while the others, after receiving medical care, are continuing treatment on an outpatient basis.

He added that the Russians destroyed residential buildings in the historic center of Odessa, a kindergarten, and an inclusive center.

The consequences of the enemy attack are being eliminated, all authorized services are working on the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting another crime by Russian terrorists against the civilian population of the Odessa region.

