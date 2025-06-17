Russian strike on Odessa — woman killed, nearly 20 people injured

As a result of the morning attack by the Russian Federation on Odessa, a woman's body was found under the rubble, and 17 victims are known, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. Law enforcement officers continue to document the consequences of the Russian Federation's armed aggression.
Points of attention
- Russian Federation's armed aggression leads to the death of a woman and injuries to 17 individuals, including vulnerable members of society.
- Significant damage to facilities in Odessa, including a kindergarten and an inclusive center, highlights the destructive nature of the attack.
Russia strikes Odessa with drones: there is a victim
This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.
According to Kiper, the search for another woman is ongoing.
We hope that rescuers will find her alive.
According to him, 17 people were injured in the Russian morning attack, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl.
He added that the Russians destroyed residential buildings in the historic center of Odessa, a kindergarten, and an inclusive center.
The consequences of the enemy attack are being eliminated, all authorized services are working on the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting another crime by Russian terrorists against the civilian population of the Odessa region.
