Russia attacked a high-rise building in Odessa with a suicide bomber — there are casualties
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked a high-rise building in Odessa with a suicide bomber — there are casualties

State Emergency Service
Odessa
Читати українською

On the night of July 3, the Russian Federation attacked Odessa with Shahed attack drones. A high-rise building was hit in the city, and there were casualties.

Points of attention

  • Russia carried out an attack on Odessa using Shahed drones, which resulted in hitting a high-rise building and damaging residential buildings.
  • After the attack by the occupiers in Odessa, there were recorded casualties, including children who suffered injuries from poisoning by combustion products.
  • The State Emergency Service evacuated 50 residents of the high-rise building, of whom 10 people were rescued with the help of special equipment.

Russian occupiers beat a Shaheed on a high-rise building in Odessa

At around 3 a.m., explosions were heard in Odessa — shortly before that, attack drones were spotted moving toward the city. Later, Mayor Gennady Trukhanov reported that residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.

Information about the victims is being clarified. The operational headquarters and municipal services are working.

As Trukhanov reported, a nine-story building was hit as a result of a drone strike.

A high-rise building was significantly damaged. All services are working on the scene. Assistance is being provided to the injured.

According to the State Emergency Service, a 9-story building was damaged due to an enemy attack, and a fire broke out from the 7th to the 9th floors.

A preliminary inspection showed that one of the main buildings suffered significant damage. It is unsafe to be in it. After removing the emergency structures, experts will conduct a detailed assessment of the building's condition — this will allow determining further actions.

As the State Emergency Service clarified, as of 06:20, rescuers had evacuated 50 residents of the high-rise building. Of these, 10 people, including 2 children, were rescued with the help of special equipment.

Unfortunately, there are four victims.

Odesa after the Russian attack

The head of the Odessa Oblast Police Department, Oleg Kiper, clarified at 7:35 that there were already 5 victims.

Five people were injured, two of them a boy and a girl, ages 7 and 9. The children, who were poisoned by combustion products, were hospitalized. The other adult victims, after receiving all the necessary medical care, are continuing their treatment on an outpatient basis.

Oleg Kiper

Oleg Kiper

Head of the Odessa Oblast Assembly

A multi-storey residential building and other civil infrastructure facilities were damaged. Fires broke out in the apartments of Odessa residents, which were quickly extinguished by firefighters. 6 apartments were completely destroyed, another 36 were partially damaged.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian troops hit Odessa with a ballistic missile — there are injuries
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
7 people injured in night attack by Russia in Odessa
State Emergency Service
Odessa
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian strike on Odessa — woman killed, nearly 20 people injured
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?