Russia attacked a high-rise building in Odessa with a suicide bomber — there are casualties

On the night of July 3, the Russian Federation attacked Odessa with Shahed attack drones. A high-rise building was hit in the city, and there were casualties.
Points of attention
- Russia carried out an attack on Odessa using Shahed drones, which resulted in hitting a high-rise building and damaging residential buildings.
- After the attack by the occupiers in Odessa, there were recorded casualties, including children who suffered injuries from poisoning by combustion products.
- The State Emergency Service evacuated 50 residents of the high-rise building, of whom 10 people were rescued with the help of special equipment.
Russian occupiers beat a Shaheed on a high-rise building in Odessa
At around 3 a.m., explosions were heard in Odessa — shortly before that, attack drones were spotted moving toward the city. Later, Mayor Gennady Trukhanov reported that residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.
Information about the victims is being clarified. The operational headquarters and municipal services are working.
As Trukhanov reported, a nine-story building was hit as a result of a drone strike.
According to the State Emergency Service, a 9-story building was damaged due to an enemy attack, and a fire broke out from the 7th to the 9th floors.
A preliminary inspection showed that one of the main buildings suffered significant damage. It is unsafe to be in it. After removing the emergency structures, experts will conduct a detailed assessment of the building's condition — this will allow determining further actions.
As the State Emergency Service clarified, as of 06:20, rescuers had evacuated 50 residents of the high-rise building. Of these, 10 people, including 2 children, were rescued with the help of special equipment.
Unfortunately, there are four victims.
The head of the Odessa Oblast Police Department, Oleg Kiper, clarified at 7:35 that there were already 5 victims.
A multi-storey residential building and other civil infrastructure facilities were damaged. Fires broke out in the apartments of Odessa residents, which were quickly extinguished by firefighters. 6 apartments were completely destroyed, another 36 were partially damaged.
