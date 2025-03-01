Russian troops hit Odessa with a ballistic missile — there are injuries

On the evening of March 1, the Russians attacked Odessa with a ballistic missile. The strike caused damage to port infrastructure, vessels, and injured two people.

Russia attacked Odessa: what is known

This was announced by the head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative District, Oleg Kiper.

The attack damaged port infrastructure and a civilian vessel flying the flag of the Republic of Panama, owned by a European company. Two male port employees were injured. Oleg Kiper Head of the Odessa OVA

Kiper added that all relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences, and in the meantime, doctors are providing necessary assistance to the victims.