Russian troops hit Odessa with a ballistic missile — there are injuries
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian troops hit Odessa with a ballistic missile — there are injuries

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
missile
Читати українською

On the evening of March 1, the Russians attacked Odessa with a ballistic missile. The strike caused damage to port infrastructure, vessels, and injured two people.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops launched a ballistic missile attack on Odessa, causing injuries to two individuals and significant damage to port infrastructure and vessels.
  • The attack targeted port infrastructure and a civilian vessel owned by a European company, waving the flag of the Republic of Panama.
  • Authorities in Odessa, led by Oleg Kiper, are actively involved in handling the aftermath and providing necessary assistance to the victims.

Russia attacked Odessa: what is known

This was announced by the head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative District, Oleg Kiper.

The attack damaged port infrastructure and a civilian vessel flying the flag of the Republic of Panama, owned by a European company. Two male port employees were injured.

Oleg Kiper

Oleg Kiper

Head of the Odessa OVA

Kiper added that all relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences, and in the meantime, doctors are providing necessary assistance to the victims.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile attack on Odesa — more than 10 townspeople were injured
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's massive strike on Odessa. What is known about the situation in the city
State Emergency Service
What is known about the situation in Odessa?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?