Russian troops hit Odessa with a ballistic missile — there are injuries

On the evening of March 1, the Russians attacked Odessa with a ballistic missile. The strike caused damage to port infrastructure, vessels, and injured two people.
Points of attention
- Russian troops launched a ballistic missile attack on Odessa, causing injuries to two individuals and significant damage to port infrastructure and vessels.
- The attack targeted port infrastructure and a civilian vessel owned by a European company, waving the flag of the Republic of Panama.
- Authorities in Odessa, led by Oleg Kiper, are actively involved in handling the aftermath and providing necessary assistance to the victims.
Russia attacked Odessa: what is known
This was announced by the head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative District, Oleg Kiper.
Kiper added that all relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences, and in the meantime, doctors are providing necessary assistance to the victims.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-