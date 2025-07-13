"There are good results." Zelensky summed up the week
On July 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had survived another 7 days of large-scale Russian strikes on Ukraine: over 1,800 drones, more than 1,200 guided bombs, and 83 missiles of various types. However, there is also positive news.

  • The Ukrainian leader expresses gratitude to those investing in protecting lives and the soldiers defending the Ukrainian sky daily.
  • Efforts are focused on implementing agreements that will bolster defense, with hopes for strong decisions from the United States, Europe, the G7, and all partners.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the Russian invaders are intensifying terror against cities and communities in order to further intimidate our people.

But, despite Moscow's plans, there are good results from the work of the air defense forces. Interceptor drones are showing themselves especially well — hundreds of Russian-Iranian "shaheeds" have been shot down this week.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that absolutely every meeting with allies this week was about scaling this technology.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to everyone who is ready to invest in protecting life, as well as to the soldiers who protect the Ukrainian sky every day.

As the Ukrainian leader noted, "shaheeds" are just one of the enemy's tools for prolonging the war.

"We must neutralize this threat so that diplomacy can work faster. We hope for the implementation of all agreements that will strengthen our defense. We are counting on strong decisions from the United States, Europe, the G7, and all partners," Zelensky stressed.

