Watch: SBU liquidates hitmen who killed Security Service colonel

On July 13, it became known that the Security Service of Ukraine, as part of a special operation, eliminated agents of Russian special services who, on behalf of the Russian FSB, had carried out the murder of an SBU colonel in Kyiv. It is important to understand that the special operation to find the killers of the Ukrainian defender was personally led by the head of the special service, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk.

SBU liquidated Russian agents

As Vasyl Malyuk noted, the FSB intelligence and combat group was routed to Ukraine in advance and three days ago committed the murder of an SBU employee, Colonel Ivan Voronych.

As a result of covert investigative and active counterintelligence activities, the enemy's lair was discovered. During the detention, they began to resist, there was a firefight, so the scoundrels were eliminated. I would like to remind you that the enemy's only prospect on the territory of Ukraine is death! Vasyl Malyuk Head of the SBU

Against this background, Malyuk expressed gratitude for the professionalism and support of the employees of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

The head of the SBU drew attention to the fact that effective counteraction to Russian special services is a key area of activity for the Security Service.

What is important to understand is that it acts proactively and prevents 85% of crimes that the enemy tries to commit on the territory of our state.

What is known about the murder of Ivan Voronych?

On July 11, the murder was committed by two people — a man and a woman. The curator ordered them to monitor the SBU officer, establish his daily schedule and travel routes.

After that, the killers were given the coordinates of the cache where the pistol with the silencer was located.

Having committed the murder of the Security Service colonel, the killers tried to "sink to the bottom". But the SBU and National Police officers established their location in the Kyiv region. This morning, a special operation was conducted, during which members of the FSB intelligence and combat group of the Russian Federation began to resist, so they were eliminated. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that the measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.