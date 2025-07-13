On July 13, it became known that the Security Service of Ukraine, as part of a special operation, eliminated agents of Russian special services who, on behalf of the Russian FSB, had carried out the murder of an SBU colonel in Kyiv. It is important to understand that the special operation to find the killers of the Ukrainian defender was personally led by the head of the special service, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk.
Points of attention
- Efforts to counter Russian special services are crucial for the Security Service of Ukraine, with proactive measures preventing 85% of potential crimes on Ukrainian territory.
- The successful operation was conducted in collaboration with the National Police of Ukraine and under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
SBU liquidated Russian agents
As Vasyl Malyuk noted, the FSB intelligence and combat group was routed to Ukraine in advance and three days ago committed the murder of an SBU employee, Colonel Ivan Voronych.
Against this background, Malyuk expressed gratitude for the professionalism and support of the employees of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine.
The head of the SBU drew attention to the fact that effective counteraction to Russian special services is a key area of activity for the Security Service.
What is important to understand is that it acts proactively and prevents 85% of crimes that the enemy tries to commit on the territory of our state.
What is known about the murder of Ivan Voronych?
On July 11, the murder was committed by two people — a man and a woman. The curator ordered them to monitor the SBU officer, establish his daily schedule and travel routes.
After that, the killers were given the coordinates of the cache where the pistol with the silencer was located.
In addition, it is emphasized that the measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-